These Hacked David Beckham Emails Are Outrageous

Hacked emails between David Beckham and his publicist are painting an unflattering picture of the beloved soccer player. The Sun reports that the police are investigating an alleged $2.5 million plot to blackmail Beckham on threat of releasing the trove of emails, which were first published on the European site Football Leaks. Excerpts from the stolen emails — between Beckham and his PR adviser Simon Oliveira — show that Beckham was angry after being passed over for knighthood. In one email, after Beckham's efforts to be knighted failed, he allegedly wrote to Oliveira of the committee that passed him over: "They’re a bunch of cunts I expected nothing less... Who decides on the honors? It’s a disgrace to be honest and if I was American I would of [sic] got something like this 10 years ago... It’s pissed me off those old unappreciative cunts." He also purportedly wrote, "Unless it’s a knighthood fuck off." Well, then. Among other serious accusations about Beckham's unbecoming behavior, Football Leaks also purports that the mass of emails suggests that Beckham "used his charity work as part of a conscious effort to win an honour" writes the Daily Mail. A spokesperson for Beckham said, per the Daily Mail, "This story is based on outdated material and taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture." Whether or not the emails and allegations are true, we don't know. What we can tell you is that we will be so, so disappointed if they are.
