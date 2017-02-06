Sophie Turner Quietly Shared A Major Donald Trump Diss

Sophie Turner appears to be taking cues from her Games of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She's not afraid to have her opinions be heard loud and proud. Including those against President Donald Trump. Like many of her Hollywood contemporaries, she is not a fan of the man that has been elected to serve as our nation's president. And she wants everyone to know. With a set of two tweets, she quietly delivered an intense insult to Trump and his wife, Melania. To understand the understated diss, you have to know a thing or two about Twitter jokes. A while ago, an account tweeted a picture of Kylie Jenner and her older sister, Kendall, with the request: "name a more iconic duo.. I'll wait." The internet responded by mocking the question and replying with images of everything from the Obama's dogs to Nickelodeon's Keenan and Kell. And now, another random Twitter user posed the question again, this time providing a picture of the Trumps.
Advertisement
Turner was ready. She tweeted the following: a fork and outlet duo, implying that being electrocuted is more desirable than the couple pictured.
And her fans approved of the joke.
@stevesbitch_ @SophieT @81 Sophie is truly one of the greatest treasures we are blessed to have— bíp bíp lechuga? (@carthecupcake) January 27, 2017
A few days later, she broached the topic again, making her stance crystal clear.
Sorry I haven't been tweeting much guys. Here's a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women's march. 3. Alternative facts is lol— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 4, 2017
I wonder if there are any anti-Trump allusions in the upcoming season of Thrones. At this point, it's definitely not out of the question.
Advertisement