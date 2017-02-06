Lindsay Ellingson Shows Us How To Master The 5-Minute Face — & It’s So Easy

There are days when a smoked-out eye look or contoured cheekbones are well worth the time (and effort) they take to achieve. After all, sometimes there's nothing more satisfying than dedicating an entire morning to getting primped. But, come Monday at 9 a.m. — or anytime you're in a serious hurry — we're all about products that help us get out the door, fast. That's where Wander Beauty's latest launches come in. The brand focuses on multitasking offerings, with a stable of on-the-go items that make the concept easier than ever. But it's one thing to make the claims — and another to deliver on them — so we asked co-founder (and former Victoria's Secret model) Lindsay Ellingson to walk the walk. Ellingson stopped by our Refinery29 New York offices to show us exactly how to use the newest products — which include a dual-ended primer and mattifying stick, liquid eyeshadows, two-in-one concealer, and more — in just five minutes. Press play on the video above to see it for yourself. (Spoiler alert: We got a little too distracted swatching the pretty colors to pay attention to the time. But don't worry, the whole thing is worth a watch.)
