The Super Bowl is about the last place on the planet you'd expect to hear a feminist statement. But for one moment, at least, the Schuyler Sisters of the Hamilton cast made it clear that unity among women was paramount. They used their performance to sing a more or less straightforward rendition of "America the Beautiful," but changed the lyrics to be about sisterhood. Check out their performance.
Twitter, naturally, lost its mind in supporting the women. The Super Bowl has become a political flashpoint, as it's never been more complicated to be a patriot. Or a Patriot, as it were. Here are some of the best reactions.
Waiting for people to get mad that the Schuyler Sisters added "Sisterhood" to America the Beautiful pic.twitter.com/7SkcPWumfA— Michaela Jacobson (@ShortAndSweetMJ) February 5, 2017
When the Schuyler Sisters said "Sisterhood" pic.twitter.com/5rLQmQrgPC— Sidney Gonzalez ✨ (@sidjg316) February 5, 2017
When the Schuyler sisters added "sisterhood" to America The Beautiful #SuperBowl2017 #Werk #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/cqIlHaWZhr— Brett Burger (@BrettDBurger) February 5, 2017
me: I hate america— alyah ☕? (@thespidermeme) February 5, 2017
schuyler sisters: *sing america the beautiful*
me: pic.twitter.com/Ds1NcKVaGj
No sweeter note than "and sisterhood" in America the Beautiful to open the Super Bowl #SuperBowl #werk #SCHUYLERSISTERS #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/VU410EjZBX— Sky Sprayberry (@sky_sprayberry) February 5, 2017
America the beautiful indeed.
