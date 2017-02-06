Story from Music

Did You Catch The Feminist Twist On This Super Bowl Performance?

Michael Hafford
The Super Bowl is about the last place on the planet you'd expect to hear a feminist statement. But for one moment, at least, the Schuyler Sisters of the Hamilton cast made it clear that unity among women was paramount. They used their performance to sing a more or less straightforward rendition of "America the Beautiful," but changed the lyrics to be about sisterhood. Check out their performance.
Twitter, naturally, lost its mind in supporting the women. The Super Bowl has become a political flashpoint, as it's never been more complicated to be a patriot. Or a Patriot, as it were. Here are some of the best reactions.
America the beautiful indeed.
