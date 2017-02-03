Remember Chatroulette? This New App Is Like That, But Better

Remember messing around on Chatroulette back in the day? New app Azar has brought back that delightful and occasionally terrifying randomness — and then some. For those too young to remember, it's a little bit like another match-with-a-random-person app: Tinder. You connect with people one-on-one, and swipe to find a new match if you don't like your current one. Unlike on Chatroulette, though, you can add contacts so you can chat with them again, and use stickers and filters. It also lets you connect with people who don't speak the same language as you with its ability to do real-time voice translation with Google Translate, Mashable reports. It seems to be going viral: Hyperconnect, the Korean company behind it, says it's hit 100 million downloads in over 200 countries within three years of its launch, and has made 13 billion matches between users. Because of potential sketchiness, the minimum age on the app is 14 — though, of course, anyone can lie about their age. Hyperconnect's CEO Samuel Ahn told Mashable the company is working out a better way to verify ages and that over 90% of Azar's users worldwide are over 20. The app keeps minors and adults apart and monitors for shady users.
