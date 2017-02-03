The Mariah Carey Workout Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Our moms had Jane Fonda and her leg warmers. We've got Mariah Carey in fishnets and high heels. Upgrade! The pop diva gave fans an insight into her fabulous fitness regimen via a series of Instagram posts late last night. Like most stars, Carey works with a trainer — celebrity workout guru Gunnar Peterson. But if you thought Mimi was the type to pull on some Lululemon leggings and a pair of Nikes, you thought wrong. So, so wrong. Carey's actual workout gear consists of a cleavage-baring black leotard, silk track jacket, fishnet stockings, and skyscraper heels from Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collection. It's kinda ridiculous and no doubt dangerous, but... we love it.
While we wouldn't recommend hitting the stair climber in heels, Mimi didn't let her wardrobe get in the way of her exercise. And maybe it makes sense for her to "run amok" in heels so she's ready for a concert?
As delighted as we are to have discovered this little gem — and trust us, we're already drafting a petition for a Mariah Carey workout DVD — nobody is happier than Rihanna. Take a bow, girl.
