Random teen Seth Hamby almost went his whole life without knowing that he looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad. Now, thanks to a fortuitous series of internet posts, he knows that he looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad. Look at this teen that looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad.
Who would've guessed I'm @Caradelevingne 's dad pic.twitter.com/9xzqMdEAL6— Seth Hamby (@SethDuaneHamby) January 28, 2017
Wow, the resemblance to Cara Delevingne's dad is striking. “A few friends came up to me and showed me this picture of Cara Delevingne’s dad, and I was like, ‘WTF, where did you get that picture of me?’, then I realized it wasn’t me,” the Bettendorf, Iowa, teen told BuzzFeed News. So, theoretically this means that he could meet a woman that looks like Cara's mother Pandora and create a miniature Cara Delevingne. Do we think the world can handle another mini-Delevingne? Only time will tell. People were quite surprised at this revelation.
Advertisement
@SethDuaneHamby @Caradelevingne HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?!!! Are you a time traveler?! pic.twitter.com/q7ML9MY1K8— admtnmkrz (@ATMology) January 31, 2017
Advertisement