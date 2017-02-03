Story from Pop Culture

Random Teen Looks Just Like Cara Delevingne’s Dad

Michael Hafford
Random teen Seth Hamby almost went his whole life without knowing that he looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad. Now, thanks to a fortuitous series of internet posts, he knows that he looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad. Look at this teen that looks just like Cara Delevingne's dad.
Wow, the resemblance to Cara Delevingne's dad is striking. “A few friends came up to me and showed me this picture of Cara Delevingne’s dad, and I was like, ‘WTF, where did you get that picture of me?’, then I realized it wasn’t me,” the Bettendorf, Iowa, teen told BuzzFeed News. So, theoretically this means that he could meet a woman that looks like Cara's mother Pandora and create a miniature Cara Delevingne. Do we think the world can handle another mini-Delevingne? Only time will tell. People were quite surprised at this revelation.
