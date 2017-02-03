These Luxe Celeb Nurseries Will Make You Wish You Were A Baby

We already know that the rich and famous love to get wild with their home decor, so is it really that surprising that they go loco on their babies’ rooms, too? Turns out, for some of our favorite celebrities, an infant's room is just another opportunity for interior-design greatness. And luckily, with the help of celeb-run Instagram feeds, these otherwise private places are ours to ogle.
Granted, when your mom is someone like Kim Kardashian West, there’s a good chance your crib is going to be off the charts. To prove it, we’ve rounded up eight of the swankiest celeb nurseries on the ‘gram for your perusal. Read ahead for some insane celebrity-designed spaces that are giving us baby (room design) fever.