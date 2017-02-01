Celebrities React To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

When something as monumental as Beyoncé being pregnant with twins happens, celebrities become just like us: They freak the fuck out. Within hours of Beyoncé's world-rocking Instagram announcement, Bey's fellow stars took to social media to express their joy and say congratulations. "YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS" Brie Larson Twitter-screamed. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres posted a very interesting Photoshopped picture, and Chrissy Teigen tricked us for a minute into thinking that she's having triplets. Covergirl model James Charles asked what the weirdest among us are thinking in the back of our minds: "Can I die and be re-birthed as one of Beyoncé's twins please and thank you." Then, there's Hailey Baldwin, who said what many of us are feeling right now: "I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child." Even renowned Twitter asshole Piers Morgan only had non-offensive things to say. ("Congrats to her & Jay Z.") So, from Laverne Cox and Rihanna to Millie Bobbie Brown, here are the best celebrity reactions to Bey's pregnancy.