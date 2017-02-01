Celebrities React To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

I am pregnant with 333.3333333333333333333333333333333333333 triplets pic.twitter.com/3DOKejySY7— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017
But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017
NO - YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS ????????????— Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 1, 2017
Congratulations to @Beyonce and the entire Knowles Carter family pic.twitter.com/YiAVd44TeS— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 1, 2017
can I die and be rebirthed as one of beyoncé's twins please and thank you— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 1, 2017
#BlackHistoryMonth is so fuckin LIT!— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) February 1, 2017
????????????? pic.twitter.com/YcGUjGLMY8
I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child.— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017
I think we all really needed this. #twins #wcw @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/fCvJEkkhZG— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 1, 2017
Yay!!!!! Congratulations ?!!!!! ?????????? soooooo beautiful!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K4sRWKi8At— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 1, 2017
BREAKING (happy) NEWS: @Beyonce is pregnant with twins. Congrats to her & Jay Z.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 1, 2017