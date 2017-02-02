The 10 Dips Your Super Bowl Sunday NEEDS

What can make or break your Super Bowl Sunday? No, not the size of your television or even the comfy factor of your couch cushions. The one thing that can seriously derail your game day party power is dip. Yes, we're talking about those recipes meant for chip dunking. Because if your dip spread is lacking, you might as well call the whole game off (halftime show and kooky commercials included). You may be wondering, why?! Why are dips so damn important?! Because, they are the heart of any good sports soirée and quite possibly the soul food of the Super Bowl.
Cheesy, creamy, crunchy, sometimes savory, and sometimes sweet, these spreads are all that (and, literally, a bag of chips). They are the apps that outlast all others on game day. So while you've already polished off those teriyaki wings and that last slice of pepperoni pizza, your spinach and artichoke dip will still be going strong. Check out ten winning recipes ahead for a smorgasbord of festive flavors that can be combined with your favorite crunchy vessels (whether they're plain old tortilla or of the cheesy variety). Dip on.