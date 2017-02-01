Join Us In Celebrating Black History Month With #AcknowledgeIsPower

Story from US News

Today marks the first day of Black History Month. Over the next few weeks, Refinery29 will celebrate and honor the work of Black leaders and activists — from the past and present — and their tremendous impact on the world around us. Last year, we rallied around the hashtag #AcknowledgeIsPower — posting images, quotes, and content that highlighted the major impact of our Black brothers and sisters. By illuminating their achievements, we all learn about important pieces of American history. Below, you'll see images from last year's Black History Month celebration. In the weeks ahead, check out our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for new images that will highlight the major accomplishments of Black artists, activists, and leaders. Share these images with the hashtag #AcknowledgeIsPower to recognize the work of Black leaders and celebrate their legacies.
Carmen Perez (@msladyjustice1) has touched on a little bit of everything in her advocacy. From mass incarceration to the needs of children in the criminal justice system, to labor activism, she's approaching changing the world from all angles. "We understand that if a person doesn’t have a living wage they’re more likely to end up in the system. We understand that if people are undocumented they don’t have access to quality healthcare, education, things like that." When we spoke to her, she had just come back from a visit to Flint, Michigan to help with the water crisis which has poisoned residents with lead-contaminated water. "There are no real resources. They're need of water, but also things like ointment to help with the rashes. People are tired. You could tell that a lot of the local organizers that we met with are really sick. The community is just in a lot of despair." Click the #LinkInBio to read more about Carmen's work. #R29Reads #AcknowledgeIsPower

This #FollowFriday we're bringing in the #FBF vibes with photographer @mickalenethomas. "The gaze in my work is a female gaze from my perspective as a Black woman. All of the women in my work have a profound sense of inner confidence, and recognize themselves as the visible subject. Their directness is filled with agency and self-knowledge. They have all the power and control to demand the viewer to meet them in their own space, rather than being exploited or scrutinized. I consider the exchange of gazes as a metaphor for an honest conversation, rather than it being an exchange of sexual appeal or lust." Mickalene Thomas, Remember Me, 2006, from Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs (Aperture, 2015) #MuseMickaleneThomas #BlackHistoryMonth #AcknowledgeIsPower

February 4 is the birthday of civil rights icon #RosaParks, the woman who quietly changed the world from her seat on a Montgomery, AL bus. We all know Rosa Parks' story of calm strength and passive resistance. But when we celebrate her life we need to also remember that she was not just a woman who was pushed to the breaking point — Long before the moment that made her a national hero, she was also an activist, a leader, and advocate who worked tirelessly for what she believed in. The story of her life’s work was made in a moment. But she took her whole life to prepare for it. Parks taught us that it’s not enough to do right for yourself — sometimes you’re called on to be strong enough to do right on someone else’s behalf. Sometimes you have to choose the harder road to live easier with yourself. Sometimes, when you’re truly tired, you have to stand up for yourself, for others, and for your rights. #R29Reads #AcknowledgeIsPower

