Join Us In Celebrating Black History Month With #AcknowledgeIsPower

@charlenecarruthers is a leading figure in multiple organizations advocating the rights of black youth. From her work leading the collective of black millennial activists #BYP100, to her advocacy with the black reproductive justice organization #SisterSong, she's telling stories from whole people, with all the different pieces of them. "Black women didn't exist in this world just as black, or just as women, or just as lesbians, or just as poor people, or as workers, but all of those things. All of our identities and experiences reflect the kind of systemic oppressions that impact our lives." Learn more about Charlene's work with the #LinkInBio Photographed by @pauloctavious #BlackHistoryMonth #ACKNOWLEDGEISPOWER

