Join Us In Celebrating Black History Month With #AcknowledgeIsPower

Today marks the first day of Black History Month. Over the next few weeks, Refinery29 will celebrate and honor the work of Black leaders and activists — from the past and present — and their tremendous impact on the world around us. Last year, we rallied around the hashtag #AcknowledgeIsPower — posting images, quotes, and content that highlighted the major impact of our Black brothers and sisters. By illuminating their achievements, we all learn about important pieces of American history. Below, you'll see images from last year's Black History Month celebration. In the weeks ahead, check out our Twitter Facebook , and Instagram for new images that will highlight the major accomplishments of Black artists, activists, and leaders. Share these images with the hashtag #AcknowledgeIsPower to recognize the work of Black leaders and celebrate their legacies.