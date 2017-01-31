Kat Von D’s Upcoming Launch Is Giving Us Major Cute Aggression

The cult-favorite company revealed the new lippies on Instagram late last night, and to say that we’re excited is an understatement. The set consists of six brand-new shades of the beloved Studded Kiss formula, which the brand describes as "ultra-bold." There’s a gray, lavender, violet, and three different variations of pink, meaning the lineup is sure to satisfy fans of neutrals and those who love Kat Von D’s unorthodox offerings. Only problem: We’ll have to wait until April 4 to get our hands on these tiny treasures. It may seem like forever, but hey, at least it gives us something to look forward to through these last arduous weeks of winter. And if the Instagram caption is any indication, it sounds like swatches are on the way, so we’re pretty excited about that, too. It’s the little things, you know?