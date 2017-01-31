Whole Foods Just Added ANOTHER Awesome Feature To One Of Its Stores

Our 468th store opened this weekend in #BryantPark! The store is filled with culinary innovations including a #ProduceButcher, @frankies.pm Spuntino restaurant, a @seedandmill tahini cart that makes fresh tahini, and the Harbor Bar featuring lobster rolls & oyster towers (including 24 beers on tap -and wine!). There is also a #toast venue, Detroit-style deep dish #pizza and @simitandsmith serving authentic Turkish-style artisanal breads. Follow @wholefoodsnyc for even more store deets. #NYC #NewYorkNewYork #MeatlessMonday What's your favorite thing about your local store?

