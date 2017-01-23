Whole Foods Is Offering Brand New Deals In 2017

We love a good deal, especially if it's food-related. There's something about saving money on food that makes us uncontrollably excited. We've even written about its potential as a psychological phenomenon. So when Whole Foods started offering sporadic deals to appeal to its millennial customers, we were all for it. And now, the grocery chain just announced that many of its most popular offers from last year will return along with some new additions.
Each month, the supermarket will offer a new way to save that centers around a National Food Holiday. (Think: National Coffee Day, National Cookie Day, National Cheese Lovers Day.) Whole Foods' first deal of 2017 will start on Wednesday in honor of National Green Juice Day. (Yes, apparently that's a thing.) From January 25 through the 31 customers will receive $2 off any large smoothie or juice made at your local Whole Food drink counter. While we're not really juice people, we'll definitely be opting for a discounted smoothie to slurp down while we do some shopping. Here's to hoping the next deal is wine-related.
