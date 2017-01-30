Nick Gordon, boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, posted a rare tweet today. Since being found legally responsible for the death of his girlfriend, Gordon has lived in relative seclusion. According to People, he was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate and hasn’t been doing well in the wake of her death. Gordon maintains his innocence and claims that he was in love with Bobbi Kristina. If his most recent post on Twitter is to be believed, this is true. His tweet included two pictures of Bobbi Kristina, one of which shows the two of them locking lips when she was living. His caption read, “You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep.” He also added, "I love & miss you RIH my angel." Bobbi Kristina and Gordon knew each other since childhood, at one point referring to each other as playful siblings. At the time of her death, they had been together for three years. But even still, posting pictures of you and your dead girlfriend making out — after you were found to responsible for her death — feels a little creepy. Seeing as she was the daughter of the also deceased Whitney Houston, many people had strong feelings about the court ruling against Gordon after Bobbi Kristina mysteriously suffered a similar fate. Those who doubt Gordon's intentions were quick to criticize his posting. I'm personally torn. I think that whether or not he was responsible for his girlfriend's death, he regrets that she's gone and misses her. Either way, maybe their intimate moments like these are better kept private.
You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd— Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017
