Introducing: The Lip Brush Set You Never Knew You Needed

From the crease brush to the smudge brush and the fan brush to the kabuki brush, there's an endless variety of designated beauty tools out there for matters of the eyes and face. A lip brush, on the other hand, is small, steadfast — and the same wherever you go. Or so we thought, until we learned about the latest launch from Real Techniques. The go-to brand for drool-worthy makeup brushes that won't cost you a fortune just released a lip brush set — yes, a set — and it's bound to revolutionize your lip color game.
The Prep + Color Lip Set consists of four different brushes, which might seem like overkill, but once you’ve tried them all you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. The smoothing brush is essential for exfoliating the lips so that they’re perfectly primed for color; the lining brush is a must-have for creating a defined outline; the fan brush is magic for cleaning up any smudged edges; and the old faithful lip brush makes applying your product of choice a breeze. The kit also comes with a canister that’s ideal for toting around on-the-go, so once you realize just how badly you needed these babies in your life, you’ll never have to be without them. Unless they sell out, that is — the set is woefully limited-edition, so be prepared to fork over your $19.99 before everyone else does. Consider it an early Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.
Advertisement