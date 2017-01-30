On April 29, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner will take place in Washington D.C. (Presuming President Donald Trump doesn't cancel it, which isn't out of the question given his penchant for antagonizing the media.) Also taking place on April 29 is the inaugural "Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner." The hilarious Samantha Bee will be hosting the subversive comedy event at the Willard Hotel in D.C. The host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee told the New York Times that the evening will be a chance for her and her fellow comedians to have a running commentary on the formal White House banquet. "We’re not trying to supersede it," Bee said. "We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president." Bee didn't reveal anything about the talent that will perform at the event, though we're guessing some of her funniest friends and colleagues will be joining her: think John Oliver, Aasif Mandvi, Larry Wilson, and Bee's husband Jason Jones. The 47-year-old did, however, offer up a great suggestion for Mr. Trump's lineup. "Does 3 Doors Down do comedy? I don’t know, maybe they do," she quipped. If that's any indication of what's to come, then April 29 is going to be a glorious evening for political comedy.
Advertisement