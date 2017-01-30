The Women's March on Washington was an incredible experience that illustrated the power of sisterhood. And the Refinery29 family was there to raise our voices alongside you.
Thankfully, the organizers of the march were a step ahead of us, launching the 10 Actions 100 Days campaign. Every 10 days, they are going to encourage people to take action on an issue.
Step one? Write a postcard to your elected officials and let them know what issues matter the most to you.
We teamed up with the same artists who produced a series of march-inspired posters to adapt them as postcards for you.
Download them below and break out those pens. Make our democracy work for you.
Credits, in order of appearance: Louisa Cannell, Abbie Winters, Natalia Grosner, Isabel Castillo, Hieronymus, Tallulah Fontaine, Becca Christman.
