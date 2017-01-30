Carly Rae Jepsen Just Flipped A Major Hair Color Switch

There aren’t many people in this world who can pull off both a black, Joan Jett-inspired shag and platinum blonde pixie with equal aplomb. But Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest hair change, which she unveiled on Instagram last night, proves that she’s a woman who can do both.
The "Call Me Maybe" singer traded in her ‘70s-inspired mullet for a style that closely resembles that of Michelle Williams, and we’re genuinely impressed by her versatility. In fact, the switch-up goes to show just how transformative a hair overhaul can be. Jepsen went from edgy to ingénue after a single session with the scissors — and, we imagine, a couple rounds of bleach.
If you follow the fearless pop star on Instagram, then you already know that she’s a big fan of unexpected side-by-side comparisons. (And if you don’t, get on that ASAP.) Her previous look, for instance, was likened to Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things and Johnny Depp circa Cry-Baby, so we’re looking forward to seeing which amusing observations Jepsen’s fans will make next. We’re calling it on Williams, Mia Farrow, and Jean Seberg — but we’ll leave the more imaginative takes to her 1.7 million followers.
