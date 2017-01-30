Here’s What Millie Bobby Brown Named Her SAG Award Trophy

We learned several new things about Millie Bobby Brown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and now we love her even more. In addition to the fact that she's "obsessed with E!", we also know she names her awards. At least that's what she did with the 16-inch statue she got last night, People reports. "Okay everyone, we just won a SAG award for best ensemble in a drama series! I am so grateful, thank you everyone and meet Jeff," she said in an Instagram video recorded from the car after the ceremony.
Brown dazzled us on the red carpet in a red dress and chin-length bob, which she's grown out since her hair was shaved for the show, and took the stage several times during the event. She and three other Stranger Things kids presented the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award to Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Brown was also a presenter for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, which went to Orange Is the New Black. When Stranger Things' victory was announced, Brown jumped up and down with her cast mates and then cried backstage. We're not sure where she got Jeff's name from, but he was lucky to be there to witness it all.
? @Stranger_Things @netflix #sagawards pic.twitter.com/H0vPUWEs7Q— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017
