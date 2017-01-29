When Millie Bobby Brown isn't wearing a custom Giorgio Armani cherry-red gown on the red carpet for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, she's doing something we have all been guilty of. She's glued to her television watching E!. Okay, so maybe not glued, but she's definitely watching. The Stranger Things star, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her iconic role as everyone's favorite Eggo waffle-loving girl, Eleven, revealed on the red carpet before the big awards show that she is "obsessed with E!." Given, she was chatting with E! host Brad Goreski when she declared her obsession, but the confession seemed honest. I think she really is into hearing all the good celebrity dirt around Hollywood. I mean, what preteen isn't? And not to come to any pressing conclusions, but one can't help but notice the similarities between the network's name and the name of her enchanting Stranger Things character. Both start with E, both make you want to use an exclamation point afterward. I see definitely see where her interest lies. Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
