Where Was This Missing Stranger Things Star?

We've been in love with the Stranger Things cast since they appeared on our screens for the very first time in July 2016. Now, don't get us wrong — Winona Ryder and David Harbour were fabulous. But you know who we're really talking about here: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp. The adorable quintet has become a charming staple on every red carpet in the months since. So when one of them is missing, we notice. At the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday night, one of the Strangers Things kids was notably absent. Four of them took the stage to present the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (to Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus): Millie, Gaten, Caleb, and Finn. But where was Noah? The weird thing is that Noah Schnapp was there. He appeared on the red carpet with his crew. (Check the Instagram evidence.) So what happened? Maybe Schnapp fell ill. Maybe he got stage fright. Maybe he spilled a (non-alcoholic) beverage all over himself. Or maybe he took after his character and vanished... to the Upside Down. We'll keep poking around and let you know if we solve the mystery. Hopefully, it won't take as long as it did on Stranger Things.
