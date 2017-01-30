Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Quebec City Mosque During Prayer

Gunmen killed five in Quebec City as they opened fire during the evening prayer at a mosque, the New York Times reports. A witness told Reuters that up to three men attacked a congregation of around 40. The shooting comes at the end of a weekend defined by protests against Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Quebec City police confirmed that there had been an attack in a tweet, but didn't release details. The AP reported that two arrests had been made. The police haven't ruled out the possibility that there could be a third gunman. "There are many victims...there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told Reuters. Mosque president Mohamed Yangui condemned the attacks. "Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” he told Reuters. Last summer, a pig's head was left outside the mosque.
Quebec City mosque where people were shot tonight is the same one where a pig's head was left outside last summer: https://t.co/i3pBi32X2a— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 30, 2017
