Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Quebec City Mosque During Prayer

Michael Hafford
Gunmen killed five in Quebec City as they opened fire during the evening prayer at a mosque, the New York Times reports. A witness told Reuters that up to three men attacked a congregation of around 40. The shooting comes at the end of a weekend defined by protests against Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Quebec City police confirmed that there had been an attack in a tweet, but didn't release details. The AP reported that two arrests had been made. The police haven't ruled out the possibility that there could be a third gunman. "There are many victims...there are deaths," a Quebec police‎ spokesman told Reuters. Mosque president Mohamed Yangui condemned the attacks. "Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” he told Reuters. Last summer, a pig's head was left outside the mosque.
