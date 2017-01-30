The SAG awards didn’t waste any time getting political. When actor Ashton Kutcher opened the show, he welcomed the members of the Screen Actor’s Guild. But clearly, he had another group on his mind. He went off script and gave a shout out to all of the people currently affected by Donald Trump’s recent ban on refugee travel and immigration from several Muslim countries. With conviction, Kutcher said “Good evening fellow SAG AFTRA members, everyone at home, and everyone at airports that belong in my America.” His fellow A-listers in the audience cut him off with claps and cheers before he continued, “YOU are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you.” More cheers. If Trump is looking for support in Hollywood, he might want to start looking elsewhere.
Advertisement
Kutcher’s comments come after an earlier Twitter rant where he claimed his “blood [was] boiling” as a result of Trump’s executive order. His own wife, Mila Kunis, came to the United States as a refugee so Trump’s executive order hits close to home.
My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017
We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017
Related Video:
Advertisement