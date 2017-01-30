Story from Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher “Welcomes” Refugees At SAGs In The Face of Travel Ban

Sesali Bowen
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
The SAG awards didn’t waste any time getting political. When actor Ashton Kutcher opened the show, he welcomed the members of the Screen Actor’s Guild. But clearly, he had another group on his mind. He went off script and gave a shout out to all of the people currently affected by Donald Trump’s recent ban on refugee travel and immigration from several Muslim countries. With conviction, Kutcher said “Good evening fellow SAG AFTRA members, everyone at home, and everyone at airports that belong in my America.” His fellow A-listers in the audience cut him off with claps and cheers before he continued, “YOU are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you.” More cheers. If Trump is looking for support in Hollywood, he might want to start looking elsewhere.
Kutcher’s comments come after an earlier Twitter rant where he claimed his “blood [was] boiling” as a result of Trump’s executive order. His own wife, Mila Kunis, came to the United States as a refugee so Trump’s executive order hits close to home.
