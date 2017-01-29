The Bizarre Thing Sophia Bush & Andrew Garfield Have In Common

What do Sophia Bush and Andrew Garfield have in common, other than their Hollywood careers and legions of fans? Well, for one thing, these stars have had their mouths on the same dude's lips. Ryan Reynolds has kissed both Andrew Garfield and Sophia Bush, and the Chicago P.D. actress spilled all on the SAG Awards red carpet. "He was my first on-screen kiss, and he was a gentleman," Bush said of the Deadpool star in an interview with E!. Bush added that it was a little awkward to do the scene — because let's be real, having a director adjust your head is hardly romantic, no matter how cute the actor you're kissing. Bush macked on Blake Lively's husband for a scene in Van Wilder — a movie that Bush admitted to People was just a bit uncomfortable to watch with her parents. (In the scene, the former One Tree Hill star straddles Reynolds' misbehaving seventh-year senior.) As for Garfield, his kiss with Reynolds was a total show-stopper. Reynolds shared a smooch with the Hacksaw Ridge actor while Ryan Gosling went up to accept his Golden Globe for La La Land. Now the question is: Where will Reynolds' lips go next? Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
