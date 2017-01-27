This Is The Most Cringeworthy Beautyblender Story Of All Time

As one hilarious social media experiment confirmed earlier this week, the Beautyblender has a way of completely mystifying the non-makeup-wearing men of the world. We look at the spongy teardrop-shaped device and see an indispensable beauty tool. Dudes look at it and see… a clown nose? Pear? Egg? Wrong, wrong, and wrong again — but none of these guesses are as wrong as one Twitter user's brother. He learned the hard way that a Beautyblender soaking in mug of warm water does not make it a cup of tea.
Put my beauty blender in a cup of hot water and left it to soak to clean it n my brother started drinking t thinking it was a cuppa x Soz x pic.twitter.com/31kgVNYRS4— niamhmcmanus (@NimffMcManus) January 25, 2017
The tweet — which comes with photographic evidence of the misunderstanding — pretty much speaks for itself. In fact, it’s easy to see how there could have been some confusion. Had we not known there was a Beautyblender inside the cup, we’d just think it was a mug full of milky tea. But the thought of having so much as a single sip of the murky water makes us want to laugh and cry at the same time, so we can only imagine what it must have tasted like IRL. We sincerely hope we never have to find out.
