James Van Der Beek Threw His Daughter A “Purple Batman” Party

He may be forever remembered for that ugly cry, but James Van Der Beek has plenty to smile about. His daughter, Annabel Leah, just turned 3 and got a unique themed birthday party courtesy of mom and dad. James' wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, posted a photo of proud dad James with little Annabel in his arms. In the darling caption, Kimberly wrote that Annabel has "blossomed into a loving, nurturing angel with a heart of gold, rainbow wings, soaring off into the sky as high as you could possibly fly." Kimberly adds that the dress was created by Annabel's aunt, Lacey Mackey. The dress' lavender hue was pretty perfect for the party, which James said was "purple Batman" themed.
"Hook, line and sinker… Three years today," James, 39, captioned a photo of his wife and daughter on his own account. He also added a red heart emoji. James also gave his fans a sneak peek at Annabel's purple Batman costume. If you ask us, it's a pretty awesome party dress. It looks like there might be a new superhero on the streets of Gotham — are you listening, DC? In his caption, James wrote, "I feel like I just lucked out in the great cosmic lottery... and this girl proves it. She may look like me... but she is all her."
There was no mention of entertainment at the party, but we'd assume that James was practicing his DJ skills for the fam, since he's set to star as Diplo in a new series for Viceland. Whatever you think of a show starring, written, and produced by Dawson Leery where he plays a world-famous DJ who's BFFs with Justin Bieber, just know that James Van Der Beek is coming home to this face.
