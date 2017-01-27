Jerry Seinfeld, Maybe Don’t Use Black Lives Matter As A Punch Line?

In an interview with Seth Myers back in 2015, comedian Jerry Seinfeld famously said, "There's a creepy PC thing out there that really bothers me." So just keep that in mind. In a tweet sent out to promote an upcoming episode of his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld did what he does best: keep it non-PC. The 62-year-old got punny with guest Lewis Black's name and the Black Lives Matter movement. "New! Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...Lewis Black. Black’s life matters." Ehh.
New!— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 26, 2017
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Lewis Black.
Black’s life matters.
@Acura! https://t.co/MDGxxNNjgz
When it comes to a good joke, you have to know your audience. While this pun may have landed well with an older, less woke generation, you probably won't find said demo on Twitter. Just a hunch, Jerry. Many Twitter users were also incensed.
@JerrySeinfeld @Acura This is worse than the finale of "Seinfeld" which I still don't like.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 26, 2017
Though this user said it best...
@JerrySeinfeld @Acura Perhaps poor taste to use a legitimate movement for a pun about a white guy— no salt nate (@natestradingus) January 26, 2017
