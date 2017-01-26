Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Used To Model For Scientology Promotional Materials

Jax Taylor is saying some wild and controversial things about Scientology and we are so here for it. The reality show star, who is more known for his onscreen drama than his love of documentary shows, tells Bravo's The Daily Dish that his "obsession of the week" is Leah Remini's docuseries, Scientology: Aftermath. "Any documentary-type show I love watching, so I just watched it," he said. "She's a badass," Taylor added, applauding the actress and ex-Scientology member. "She just doesn't give a shit!" But his connection to Scientology doesn't end there. He used to model for Scientology promotional materials! "It was just a modeling job," he clarifies (I hope he realizes how ironic that is). "And it just seems like a very weird place." Weird, indeed. He goes on to describe the scene he saw while he was at the photo shoot: "There's all these people walking around with keys. And they're always in these outfits. And they're always walking somewhere. Where are you guys going? What are you guys doing? There's all these secret doors everywhere. What's going on?" Unfortunately, Taylor didn't provide pictures of his supposed Scientology photo shoot, but I can only imagine what they look like. Him holding keys? Him with a cardboard cut-out of Tom Cruise? Him staring pensively at the camera, holding a cocktail shaker? Oh, wait, no that's a Vanderpump Rules promo.
