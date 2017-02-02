How 10 Design Bloggers Would Spend $100 At Target

In a world that’s overflowing with cutesy, overpriced, home decor boutiques, few would argue the allure of Target — or more specifically, Target.com. On top of the thousands of adorable home furnishings there are to choose from, you already know you’re getting an awesome deal (because that's what Target is known for). In fact, the only problem we might run into at Target is how to choose what not to buy.
So, who better than a cool design blogger to play (virtual) wingperson on your next Target shopping spree? We hit up 10 of our favorites to see exactly how they would spend $100 at the superstore, and their choices were as eclectic as their styles. Some went straight to the sale section, while some went slightly over budget. And there were more than a few lusting after the same accessory!
Read ahead to see which home accents from Target our beloved design bloggers can’t get enough of.