In a sea of clever, energizing, and radical signs at the Women's March, one particular message , emblazoned across signs in WashingtonD.C. and around the country, stood out to me: "We are the granddaughters of the witches you weren't able to burn." In one fell swoop, these signs reminded the nation that women are persistent in the face of persecution and that, as a collective, we have always been, and always will be, incredibly strong. These signs also felt like a very specific call to action. As American women circle up and prepare for the political changes (which have already started in full force), I'm convinced we can find comfort and strength in gathering ourselves into the ultimate female collective: covens. Why call ourselves squads, posses, or gangs, when we can claim a term that already has historic ties to democratic groups of powerful, oft misunderstood, women? Between the thorough whitewashing of "squad" and this administration's insistence that women's voices don't belong in decisions about our bodies, there's never been a better time to get a little witchy. Unfamiliar with covens? At its most basic, a coven is defined as an assembly of no more than 13 witches. To get really specific, the Middle English roots of the word "coven" mean "confederacy" or "agreement," driving home the point that a coven is formed based on an understanding between its members. Even today, people may associate it with an archaic gathering of bitter, spell-casting women or a word that exclusively applies to Wiccans — but that's not quite true (more on that later). In popular culture, from The Craft to Charmed toMacbeth, covens are depicted as sisterhoods inpursuit of acommon goal — usually something they might not be able to accomplish alone within the confines of their society. Often portrayed as groups of outsiders and rebels, covens are able to support each other, and theydraw their power from within. Of course, the term has modernized since its inception. We need only look to groups like Ravenous Craft Moon Church , and the Anonymous -esque W.I.T.C.H. to see what contemporary feminist covens really look like and what they can do. These groups gather to protest civil rights violations, worship in nature, and exchange DIY skills. They support each other in their activism and in their personal care — because the two go hand in hand.