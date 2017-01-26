Who Does The Best Melania Trump Impression?

Donald J. Trump has been the President for less than a week now, which means Melania Trump has been the First Lady for less than a week as well. But she's been the subject of (sometimes brutal) impressions for much, much longer.
Though the 46-year-old is now at the forefront of nearly every conversation because of her new title as FLOTUS, comedians have been poking fun her ever since Trump entered the race. (Remember when everyone thought he would drop out?) Of course, at the forefront of all good, bad, and mean impressions is Saturday Night Live. But there have also been a number of other celebrities who have taken a stab at matching the accent, makeup, and hair of the former model.
We've rounded up the best and worst Melania impressions, from Gigi Hadid to Cecily Strong, to see who is the most Melania-esque. And we're also going to rank them, because if you're going to make fun of someone (famous or otherwise), you better make it worth it.
At the end of the day, everyone is going to have to get used to these Trump family-inspired comedic skits and performances, as we have four more long years with them in the White House.