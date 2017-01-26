Reality star Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best has always invited her fans to share in her personal life — including her most difficult moments. She and her boyfriend Blaire Hanks have broken up, she revealed in an extremely raw Facebook Live video, as People reports. "It's insane how invested you guys are, and I love it," she prefaced the announcement. "I love making you a part of my life." Then, Chrisley explained that while she's heartbroken over the breakup, she's happy the relationship happened. "It truly was the definition of young love," she said. "We had so much fun, and things were amazing." She said her fame may have contributed to their demise. "It was hard to keep our relationship to ourselves, and maybe that's why we're kind of at the point we're at now," she said. Chrisley hopes her young viewers see in the relationship what they could one day have themselves. "He was what I hope you guys' first true love is all about, speaking to all you girls that are watching right now," she said. "Seeing the way that we would look at each other and laugh, it truly was fun... I hope you guys get to experience that feeling of truly loving someone to the best of your abilities." There's nothing quite like the devastation of losing a first love, and our hearts are breaking right along with hers. But she's right that it's a blessing to have something that special to grieve in the first place.
