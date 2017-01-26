Name A Cockroach After Your S.O. So They Know It’s Real

Flowers and chocolates are so last year. This Valentine's Day, get your S.O. something they really want: to be named after a cockroach. For years, little boys and girls dream of growing up and having a roach named after them, and the Bronx Zoo is making that a reality. "Name a Roach" is back and better than ever on the zoo's official website, once again offering lovers a variety of options. The basic $10 package lets you name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of your partner(s) and send them a digital certificate with the roach's name and a special Valentine's Day message. However, if your love is truly real, you can take advantage of the program's newest additions. For $35, your S.O. can get the name and certificate, as well as either a plush roach toy or some chocolates. Or, for $50, get all three. Love may fade and flowers will die, but as the website points out, roaches are forever. No, really. Roaches are definitely going to outlive you. Even when the world is rubble and humans long gone, these cockroaches will still be around as a reminder of your love. Aw!
