Name A Cockroach After Your S.O. So They Know It’s Real

Flowers and chocolates are so last year. This Valentine's Day , get your S.O. something they really want: to be named after a cockroach. For years, little boys and girls dream of growing up and having a roach named after them, and the Bronx Zoo is making that a reality. "Name a Roach" is back and better than ever on the zoo's official website , once again offering lovers a variety of options. The basic $10 package lets you name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of your partner(s) and send them a digital certificate with the roach's name and a special Valentine's Day message. However, if your love is truly real, you can take advantage of the program's newest additions. For $35, your S.O. can get the name and certificate, as well as either a plush roach toy or some chocolates. Or, for $50, get all three. Love may fade and flowers will die, but as the website points out, roaches are forever. No, really. Roaches are definitely going to outlive you . Even when the world is rubble and humans long gone, these cockroaches will still be around as a reminder of your love. Aw!