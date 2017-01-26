Story from Music

Did Fifth Harmony Just Give Us A Sneak Peek At Their New Album?

Suzannah Weiss
Fifth Harmony is coming out with its third album this year, and it looks like two of the group's members are already working on it. Producer Sebastian Kole shared a live video of himself with members Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane in the studio Wednesday. "Yes it is," he responded when a fan asked if they were looking at Fifth Harmony. You can hear female vocals in the background.
Kole also hinted that he's working with the band by calling attention to Jane following him on Twitter and writing, "don't try to keep secrets with the #harmonizers."
If that weren't enough confirmation, MTV News points out that an Instagram story of Jane's also shows her working on new music.
Oh, and she references the temperature of "the studio" in a tweet.
So, Kole and Fifth Harmony definitely have something in the works. But what, exactly? Hopefully, that's one secret they won't be able to keep.
