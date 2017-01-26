Did Fifth Harmony Just Give Us A Sneak Peek At Their New Album?

Fifth Harmony is coming out with its third album this year, and it looks like two of the group's members are already working on it. Producer Sebastian Kole shared a live video of himself with members Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane in the studio Wednesday. "Yes it is," he responded when a fan asked if they were looking at Fifth Harmony. You can hear female vocals in the background.
seriously guys listen to this... IM SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/FQ0t89wejl— juanjo (@trustkordei) January 25, 2017
Kole also hinted that he's working with the band by calling attention to Jane following him on Twitter and writing, "don't try to keep secrets with the #harmonizers."
So....what did i learn today....don't try to keep secrets with the #harmonizers— Sebastian Kole (@SebastianKole) January 25, 2017
The moment @dinahjane97 follows you....you know you've hit the big leagues??? now I'm in the #CARAvan AND I'm a #harmonizer— Sebastian Kole (@SebastianKole) January 26, 2017
If that weren't enough confirmation, MTV News points out that an Instagram story of Jane's also shows her working on new music.
Advertisement
IG | Dinah's Instagram Story; 01/25 pic.twitter.com/yRCeOXJc8e— Dinah Jane Updates (@DJHansenUpdates) January 26, 2017
Oh, and she references the temperature of "the studio" in a tweet.
can it not be 100 degrees in the studio & -20 degrees outside ? shiiii lol— ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) January 26, 2017
So, Kole and Fifth Harmony definitely have something in the works. But what, exactly? Hopefully, that's one secret they won't be able to keep.
Advertisement