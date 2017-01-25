After we saw what this year's Golden Globes menu had to offer, we figured there would be no topping that for at least a year. Yet, here we are, just a few weeks later, completely in awe of what's being served at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards. Wolfgang Puck, who was responsible for last year's Oscars menu, has put together the food for the 2017 SAG Awards, and the stars should expect to be impressed. According to People, each ceremony attendee will get a plate with three components. There will be green tea-marinated salmon with bulgur wheat, tofu, and sweet soy; spiced chicken and Moroccan cous cous topped with saffron aioli; and finally Lolla Rossa lettuce resting on roasted acorn squash served with toasted farro, almonds, and a cider vinaigrette. Chef Puck and his team have also made over 3,200 breadsticks to go with the dinners. In addition to Champagne Taittinger Brut La Francaise NV, 2015 Sterling Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2014 Sterling Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and Fiji Water, celebrities and their guests can also sip on two different signature cocktails. People reports, "The Outstanding Performance" is a Chopin vodka-based drink, with cucumbers, aloe water, elderflower, and lime juice, and each glass is topped with a lemon peel. The other mix drink is called the “Fix It in Post,” and it consists of Clase Azul Plata tequila, La Pinta pomegranate tequila liqueur, marinated pineapple juice, lemon juice, agave nectar, and a jalapeño for garnish. With a dinner menu like this and drink options for days, even those stars who don't go home with a SAG award will feel like winners. Or at least their stomachs will. If you're watching the awards this Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET, you might even catch a glimpse of these outstanding dinner plates.
