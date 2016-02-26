What Your Favorite Celebrities Will Be Eating At The Oscars

The post-Oscars meal is an important one for winners and losers alike. The celebs bringing home gold will need some fun food to Instagram next to their trophies (just to mix it up with the hardware selfies) and the less lucky stars will want to indulge in some serious comfort food.
Enter Wolfgang Puck, the chef who has been feeding the Academy Awards' special guests for more than two decades. This year, the spread at the post-Oscars celebration known as the Governors Ball is appropriately impressive. The eats include two rounds of hors d'oeuvres as well as hot and cold plate offerings. Probably most exciting of all, there's the massive chocolate buffet. The sugary smorgasbord includes chocolate chip cookies, tiramisu push pops, and a chocolate fountain.
So, don't feel too bad for the actors who don't take home gold this year. At least they'll be very well fed.
