Everything The Celebs Will Eat At The Golden Globes On Sunday

Awards season kicks off this Sunday with the 74th annual Golden Globes. We may not yet know who will be taking home the awards, but we do know what the celebs will be munching on while they watch it all unfold.
According to People, the Beverly Hilton's executive chef, Alberico Nunziata, has put together a three-course menu for the evening. We certainly hope all the stars leave some room in their gowns and tuxedos, because there's going to be a lot of food, and it all looks too good to pass up. Really, with a menu like this, everyone will be going home a winner.
Try not to be too jealous of this meal because you know, come Sunday evening, you'll be watching from the couch while eating leftover Chinese food and drinking an $8 bottle of André. Instead, take comfort in the fact that at least you'll be in your PJs and not four layers of spanks and six-inch heels. Still, even that might be worth a menu like this. Check out what Nunziata has planned for the Golden Globes, ahead.