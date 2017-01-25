Just Looking At These 12 Enormous Foods Will Make Your Week

In need of some extra fuel to push you over that mid-week hump? Same. There's really nothing like an photo of an enormous slice of pizza (5-feet-long, to be exact) or a towering stack of pancakes to get you soaring into the weekend. And thanks to the Food Network, that's exactly what we have in store for you.
Ginormous Foods is FN's newest nosh-centered roadshow, where stand-up comedian Josh Denny tours the country, like a very hungry Sherlock Holmes, and tracks down its largest eats (literally). From Kentucky to Cincinnati, Denny shows us our favorite foods in their fullest forms. We'd need about 15 friends to even make an attempt at any one of these dishes. We're talking 14 lb. bagel sandwiches, 10 lb. cheesesteaks, and even a 5 lb. burger (we're screaming). The show airs on Fridays at 8pm, but until then we've got some of the ginormous offerings right here. So click on to check out 12 massive meals that will make your week.