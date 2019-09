Female Celebrities Thank Mary Tyler Moore For Inspiring Them

Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80, paved the way for working women, and for female-led TV shows.The Mary Tyler Moore Show is as beloved now as it was when it aired in the 1970s. The sitcom was incredibly progressive for its time — its lead character was a working woman who happened to be single, a rarity in the decade's TV landscape. The show ran for seven seasons, earning 29 Emmy Awards along the way. On Wednesday, female celebrities took to social media to thank Moore for her work in the entertainment industry. Connie Britton wrote that Moore was "power when I didn't know what that was."