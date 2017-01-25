Story from Entertainment News

Female Celebrities Thank Mary Tyler Moore For Inspiring Them

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.
Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80, paved the way for working women, and for female-led TV shows.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show is as beloved now as it was when it aired in the 1970s. The sitcom was incredibly progressive for its time — its lead character was a working woman who happened to be single, a rarity in the decade's TV landscape. The show ran for seven seasons, earning 29 Emmy Awards along the way. On Wednesday, female celebrities took to social media to thank Moore for her work in the entertainment industry. Connie Britton wrote that Moore was "power when I didn't know what that was."
Others paid tribute to the fact that Moore set a precedent for women, on TV and beyond.
And plenty of stars took the chance to honor Moore's incredible work and express their condolences.
The world has lost one of its brightest stars. Rest in peace.
