Female Celebrities Thank Mary Tyler Moore For Inspiring Them

The Mary Tyler Moore Show is as beloved now as it was when it aired in the 1970s. The sitcom was incredibly progressive for its time — its lead character was a working woman who happened to be single, a rarity in the decade's TV landscape. The show ran for seven seasons, earning 29 Emmy Awards along the way. On Wednesday, female celebrities took to social media to thank Moore for her work in the entertainment industry. Connie Britton wrote that Moore was "power when I didn't know what that was."
Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017
#MaryTylerMoore trailblazer for women in TV and Master teacher of comedy & being lovable. RIP— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 25, 2017
RIP Mary Tyler Moore ??❤??— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 25, 2017
Here's to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh! pic.twitter.com/konCHEcoUj
Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017
