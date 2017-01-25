This New Small Spaces Pottery Barn Collection Is Just What Your Tiny Home Needs

Tiny living is everywhere these days. People are condensing their big homes into tiny ones (the inevitable result after Marie Kondo helped us get rid of all our stuff?); they’re moving into camper vans and RVs in cities, of all things; tiny living has even entered our TV screens with shows like Tiny House Hunting and Tiny House Nation. Hell, “tiny living” has really been around forever — it’s called living in New York or any other city where Murphy beds and closet-free bedrooms are the norm.
But regardless, one thing all these tiny spaces have in common? No matter their tiny size, they still need furniture. And where to get furniture that’s classy, sustainable, and affordable? There might be no better place to start than with Pottery Barn’s new “Small Spaces” collection. The new pieces are “size-conscious” and “multi-functional” — a table that doubles as a desk, a couch with a secret storage unit, and so on.
The style is classic but with a heritage flair so you’re guaranteed cool points from your hipster friends and your parents. Click through to see some of our fave pieces from the spring 2017 collection, available now.