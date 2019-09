This New Small Spaces Pottery Barn Collection Is Just What Your Tiny Home Needs

Tiny living is everywhere these days. People are condensing their big homes into tiny ones (the inevitableresult after Marie Kondo helped us get rid of all our stuff?); they’re moving into camper vans and RVs in cities, of all things; tiny living has even entered our TV screens with shows like Tiny House Hunting and Tiny House Nation . Hell, “tiny living” has reallybeen around forever — it’s called living in New York or any other city where Murphy beds and closet-free bedrooms are the norm.