Will The Best Pretty Little Liars Couples Live Happily Ever After?

With Pretty Little Liars coming to a close, one question on fans' minds is which characters will end up together and who will part ways for good. We know there'll be two weddings in the finale, and the most obvious possibility is one between already-engaged Aria and Ezra. But will Ezria survive as a couple until that day? And what's in store for the rest of the Liars? Shay Mitchell has hinted that Emison may not last, giving us hope for a Paily reunion. Will Haleb and Spoby also end up together? Hoping to get some hints, Variety asked the show's creator I. Marlene King what's in store for the remaining 10 episodes. "I’m a hopeless romantic. I think that our fans, as much as they’ve enjoyed the mystery of the show, they’ve enjoyed the romance, as well," she said. "I think the couples that are meant to be together will find their way back together." But, of course, she could have a different idea of "meant to be" than viewers. And according to executive producer Oliver Goldstick, "There are some surprises." The good news is, if not everything works out the way you want at the end of season 7, the Liars may still have a chance to turn things around afterward. "We’ll find a way to bring back these characters together in some point in time," said King. Mitchell agreed: "Sex and the City did it, right?!"
