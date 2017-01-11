Shay Mitchell Dropped A Major Clue About Who Emily Will End Up With On PLL

Pretty Little Liars' final season won't hit Freeform until April 18. But until then, the cast and crew are giving us plenty of crumbs to survive on. Yesterday, executive producer I. Marlene King revealed that the upcoming episodes will include a year-long time jump. But that wasn't the only teaser the PLL team gave fans. Shay Mitchell had a coy response when Entertainment Tonight asked her about whether Emison will be endgame. "Emily has, you know, a couple other ladies to choose from," Mitchell told ET. "This is the most romantic season thus far, and all I can say is that Emily will end up with someone who she cares deeply about." So, what does it mean?? Emily has cared pretty deeply about Paige, so she's definitely a contender. But she definitely cares for Ali, too, so Mitchell could just be trying to throw us off the trail. Or maybe there's someone else we haven't thought about from the show's earlier seasons — could Maya somehow still be alive? We'll have to wait until April to find out who Emily (and the rest of the Liars) will end up with. Until then, we'll continue to speculate wildly about just who Emily's "someone" could be.
Advertisement