If you were looking for an excuse to hit "check out" on those ColourPop products sitting in your cart, then here it is. In celebration of reaching one million likes on Facebook, the brand is sharing the love by giving away a free ColourPop Pressed Powder with every purchase. And not just any pressed powder: It's a brand new shade. It's called "Milli" (we'll give you three guesses why), and it didn't launch with the rest of the pressed powders that came out earlier this month. Instead, the brand saved the best for last. Just one look at the bronze metallic shimmery shade and we're hooked.
The color is super pigmented with the perfect glisten for the winter months, but warm enough to carry us into spring. In order to snag the free shade, Allure reports that you have to spend a minimum of $10 — which won't be hard, since we want to buy everything. Then, simply enter the code "thanksamillion" at checkout, although some commenters on Instagram are saying you have to add "Milli" to your cart before the deal goes into effect, which you can do here. Boom. Your party makeup is officially sorted.
