While acting in a music video with a gunfight, stuntman Johann Ofner was actually shot. He died right there and then after suffering a wound to his chest, Us Weekly reports. The video, for the Australian hip-hop group Bliss n Eso, was filmed on Monday, January 23 at the Brisbane, Australia bar Brooklyn Standard. "The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this, and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today," the band said in a statement. Acting superintendent Mick Dowie told The Guardian that the police had spoken to the person who fired the gun and were determining whether to press charges. When he wasn't acting, Ofner also held a job as a carpenter. He had a daughter and a girlfriend, who wrote a heartbreaking tribute to him on Instagram. "Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she said. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you. The best people are always taken from us. You were a true angel. I love you so, so much forever and ever."
Advertisement