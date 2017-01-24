Watch This Misbehaving Toddler “Fall Asleep” At The Speed Of Light

Most of us would kill for a chance to steal away for a bit of shut-eye in the middle of the day, but this toddler is a reminder that some of us weren't always so appreciative of nap time. Last week, mom Danielle Miles posted a video to her Facebook page of her son, Timothy, who got in trouble for refusing to take his nap of the day. Instead of actually taking advantage of having few responsibilities and lounging in bed, Timothy did what any other energetic toddler would and bounced around with a stuffed toy in his crib. Of course, when his dad, Tim, walked into the room, little Timothy managed to be "fast asleep" in about 0.5 seconds. Could Timothy be the next greatest child actor? You decide (and make sure to watch until the very end — we promise you won't regret it.)