Amy Smart Reveals She & Husband Carter Oosterhouse Welcomed Baby Flora Via Surrogate

It's been a month since actress Amy Smart and HGTV heartthrob Carter Oosterhouse became parents. The couple, who married in 2011, announced the arrival of daughter Flora in late December via an Instagram post. Now, Smart is once again taking to social media to share more about Flora's story. The Varsity Blues star has revealed that she and Oosterhouse used a surrogate to carry their daughter, citing "years of fertility struggles." "One month ago today, Dec. 26th, our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world," the new mom shared. "Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms... after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her."
Advertisement
To clarify, since Smart posted this on January 23: It's been four weeks since Flora was born. She will technically not be a month old until January 26. Smart's post prompted a few fans to share their own experiences with fertility struggles and surrogacy. The big takeaway: This is an important story to tell. Also, that baby is wicked cute.
Advertisement