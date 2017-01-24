Gisele Bündchen Cheers On Trump-Loving Hubby As Team Advances

Gisele Bündchen had some encouraging words for husband Tom Brady as he made his way to his seventh career Super Bowl. Brady, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, did so on the backs of hardworking, unheralded teammates like Dion Lewis and Chris Hogan. Brady, for what it's worth, really wishes people would stop asking him about Trump. “I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call,” Brady said during his weekly interview on WEEI. “But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.” Hey, Tom, maybe you could use that friendship to tell your pal that he's kind of a jerk. Bündchen doesn't seem perturbed by the linkage between her husband and a man that's trying to set women back at least 40 years. "Congratulations my love!" she wrote on an Instagram post featuring the pair of them in matching hats.
We can only hope that this will lead to another incident like the Patriots 2012 Super Bowl trip, when they were hilariously defeated by the New York Giants for the second time in as many trips. "My husband," Bündchen said, "cannot fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
What a charming family.
