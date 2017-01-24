Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down How To Win An Oscar

We've often wondered exactly what it would take to win an Oscar. What separates Leonardo DiCaprio from some valet named Leo? Is it talent? Hard work? A perfectly symmetrical face? Somehow capturing the zeitgeist through an inexpressible number of small physical tics that seem for whatever reason to be relevant? Truly, we will never know. But this year's Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, sought to capture some of those small chances. His big trick: Work as a waiter. No back-of-house work for the truly talented. We wonder if catering counts. Like, will Party Down ever get their big break? Watch the promo to find out.
